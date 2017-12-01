Employee accused of stealing oxycodone from nursing home

An employee is accused of stealing oxycodone pills from a Leland nursing home.

Jermaine A. Jenkins, 35, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office on Thursday and charged with larceny by an employee and trafficking opium or heroin. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to an arrest warrant, Jenkins is accused of taking 41 tablets of oxycodone from Brunswick Cove Nursing Home located at 1478 River Road in early October.

