Over 700 volunteers show up to search for missing NC girl

FBI officials said over 700 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods who disappeared from her home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville Sunday night. A statewide Amber Alert was issued for Mariah the following morning after her mother, Kristy Woods, discovered she was missing.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Facebook just after 9 a.m. saying due to the overwhelming response, they have run out of room to accommodate any additional volunteers.

"We understand you may be disappointed, but if people continue to show up, it would delay or interfere with the work we are trying to do," the statement said.

FBI officials said the volunteers were split up into roughly 67 teams consisting of 10 people each and searched east of Dawson Cabin Road and from Laredo Drive west to High Hill Road.

Volunteers comb the woods in teams of 10 near Mariah's home for any scrap of evidence that might lead to her recovery.

Due to the huge turnout, crews finished searching the area quicker than anticipated. Investigators worked to find other areas of interest for volunteers to search. Authorities plan to wrap up today's efforts by 4:30 p.m. so volunteers can get back to their cars before sunset.

The sheriff's office did say that more volunteer searches could be planned in the coming days, however, the FBI said those haven't been scheduled yet.

During a 3:30 p.m. news conference, FBI officials said additional items were taken to their labs in Quantico and will be prioritized for testing. A few items were tagged by volunteers but they are not believed to be related to Mariah's disappearance, the FBI said. Those items will still be turned over to investigators for review.

Search teams also combed through nearly 100,000 pounds of garbage by hand at the Onslow County landfill this week trying to find any clues that might help find Mariah.

"This case is a top priority," explained FBI supervisor Stanley Meador. "We have a missing 3-year-old child. We are dedicating every resource to this case."

When asked if there might be any criminal activity associated with Mariah's disappearance, Meador said, "At this time, the main focus of this investigation is finding what happened to Mariah. At this point, priority number one is to find her and once we find her, determine what the circumstances surrounding her disappearance."

Friday's huge outpouring of support to help find Mariah was an overwhelming feeling, even to those that signed up to look for her.

“I’m a neighbor that doesn’t live too far away so to see all these people out here being supportive, it’s just fantastic. It makes me feel good that I live in such a great community," said search volunteer Anna Fyfe.

"I have a soft heart when it comes to children," said Diane Braxton, another volunteer helping in the search. "And I just couldn't imagine — really and truly it just tears my heart up on the inside."

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deployed two deputies and two horses with their mounted patrol unit to assist in the land searches as well as a sonar to aid in underwater searches. The Wilmington Police Department also sent two mounted patrol units and two people from its Federal Task Force.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Onslow County Sheriff's Office immediately at 910-455-3113, Crime Stoppers at 910-938-2373 or call 911 or *HP. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

