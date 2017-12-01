New Hanover Co. commissioner calls for three H2GO commissioners to quit

New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White said three H2GO commissioners should resign in a series of tweets Thursday night. (Source: WECT).

Earlier this week, H2GO board member Carl Antos proposed selling H2GO's assets to Belville as a way to continue construction of a multi-million dollar reverse-osmosis plant.

For the past two years, the board has leaned 3-2 in favor of building the plant. But last month, Bill Beer was elected to the board, ousting incumbent Antos and shifting the power of the board to 3-2 in opposition to the plant.

White said in a series of tweets that the board members were seeking to "undermine election results."

"Shameful. Learn to lose with dignity. I know, Its hard. But its the right thing to do. There may not be much for them to govern over," White tweeted. "Yes, I'm sure some will say its not my business what happens in @BrunswickGov. But I've lived in SENC all my life. Along with many people, including @ FrankWilliams and many others, I work hard every day to make this region the best it can be.

"But this type of covert, secret, and subversive activity by 3 people-that affects the governmental stability of this region-even in a small way - is embarrassing and not worthy of the many advances we have made together. The 3 comm's @ H2Go_BRWS SHOULD RESIGN immediately."

Tyler Wittkofsky, PIO with H2GO, released a statement Thursday night in response to White's comments.

"While we all respect Chairman White’s leadership in response to the discovery of GenX, we believe he is mistaken when it comes to his statements about the H2GO transfer to the Town of Belville.

"To operators of a water utility, nothing is more important than delivering safe, clean drinking water to our customers.

"To public officials, protecting their citizens and community is priority number one.

"To those saying that our move to protect the health and well-being of our customers is ignoring the will of the people, we ask them to dig a bit deeper.

"In just two years, even as plant opponents were pounding away at H2GO’s work with false narratives, the electorate moved from voting 66% against the plant to 51% for its continued construction.

"The top two vote-getters on Election Day were pro-RO candidates, with the third pro-RO candidate coming in fourth by just 19 votes. The anti-RO candidates came in third, fifth, and sixth respectively.

"Belville and H2GO believe this is hardly enough of a mandate to kill a plant that will provide safe, clean water, uncontaminated by the Cape Fear River for decades to come."

White responded with a series of tweets Friday morning.

"You can spin the election numbers any way you wish in attempt to justify what happened. But if these 3 comm's believed in the democratic process and transparancy, they would not have done what they did, when they did it. It was wrong," he tweeted. "If the GenX crises has taught us nothing else, its at least proven that we must work together on a regional basis to solve problems. the RO plant may be a solution.But if it is, we should explore it regionally with everyone at table.

"My primary concern about this, however, is the neglect of due process and openness on part of the lame duck board."

