Armed men rob Family Dollar on Castle Hayne Rd.

Three armed men robbed the Family Dollar located at 2616 Castle Hayne Road, according to New Hanover County Sheriff's Office officials.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff's office said that three men armed with guns entered the store.

They demanded money from the register and then forced the clerks to open up the safe.

The suspects then tied up the two employees before fleeing on foot.

Brewer said this incident could be linked to an armed robbery of a Han-Dee Hugo's early this morning on N. College Road.

The investigations are ongoing in both incidents.

