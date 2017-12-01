One suspect arrested, another sought in Han-Dee Hugo's robbery

The NHCSO is investigating an early morning armed robbery in Wilmington (Source: WECT).

One man has been arrested and another suspect is being sought in an armed robbery of a Wilmington gas station early Friday morning.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, a deputy driving by the Han-Dee Hugo's at 820 N. College Road and witnessed two masked men with a gun inside the store.

When the deputy pulled into the station to investigate, the two suspects fled on foot.

Darron Eugene Edmonds, 27, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and safecracking. His bond has been set at $500,000.

A K-9 unit and SABLE were brought on scene to assist with the search for the second suspect.

Lt. Brewer says there is a possibility the incident is linked to a second armed robbery late Thursday night on Castle Hayne Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

