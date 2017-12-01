High School football East Final schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School football East Final schedule

High School football East Final schedule (Source: WECT) High School football East Final schedule (Source: WECT)

All games start at 7:30pm

4A
Hoggard at Scotland County

3AA
Eastern Guilford at New Hanover

2AA
North Davidson at East Duplin

2A
Wallace-Rose Hill at Southwest Onslow

Powered by Frankly