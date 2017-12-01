High School football East Final schedule

All games start at 7:30pm
4A
Hoggard at Scotland County
3AA
Eastern Guilford at New Hanover
2AA
North Davidson at East Duplin
2A
Wallace-Rose Hill at Southwest Onslow
