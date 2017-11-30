Chefs compete to raise money for Make-A-Wish

Local chefs competed to raise money for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina held a fundraising event Thursday night called Wish Upon A Chef. The goal was to raise enough money to grant 17 wishes for terminally ill children in Eastern North Carolina. Fifteen culinary experts prepared appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts to be voted on.

The night's winners are:

Best Appetizer: Sam Cahoon & Savorez

Best Salad: Aneesha Hargrave & Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Best Entree: Sam Lawler & Catering Tyme

Best Dessert: Michelle Rock & Momma Rocks Desserts

Celebrity judges received table side service while they cast votes for their favorites. WECT anchor Jon Evans was one of the judges.

A live auction also was held which featured exclusive, gourmet-themed, packages created by the chefs.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.