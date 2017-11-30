Sexual misconduct not just happening with celebrities: Local woman shares her story

Kimberly Riffle was just 26 years old working as a receptionist at a car dealership, when she was raped by her superior.

She was living in Virginia at the time, but currently lives in Southport.

"The manager pushed me down on a table and the assistant manager proceeded to hold me down. At the time all I could think was I just wanted to get out alive," she said.

The next day, she got up and went to work again, because she had no choice.

"I went home, I was a single mom with a two-year-old. I needed my job. And I got up the next morning and I went to work," Riffle said.

In the past few months we have heard dozens of accusations against men of power of taking advantage of other women, and men in the workplace.

The most recent high profile case is that of Matt Lauer, someone trusted and beloved by many across the country.

The same was true about the man that raped Kimberly Riffle and his accomplice, in that Virginia community.

"These two guys were headlines for the local newspaper just a day or two after it happened. How wonderful they were. What upstanding citizens they were. And how much money they had donated and toys to the underprivileged. And I thought how do I tell people? They'll never believe me," Riffle said.

For 31 years she kept quiet, only sharing her experience with a therapist. While time has made things easier, Riffle has carried this with her throughout her entire life.

"It takes away everything. I raised my daughter in fear, constant fear that something would happen to her. Every November it comes back, and it's been 31 years and even this year, you think about it," Riffle said.

The 'Me Too' movement gave her the courage to speak out, and now she is hoping to help change the culture surrounding sexual misconduct.

"The more we talk the more people are going to have to listen," Riffle said.

She believes instilling respect for both women and men at a young age could make a big difference.

"Let them know from the beginning what's right and whats wrong. You have to raise children you can't just let them grow up. "They've got to be brought up knowing they can say no. And no means no," Riffle said.

