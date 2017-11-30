'It's heart-wrenching': Candlelight vigil held for missing NC girl

Attendees held candles and photos of Mariah while standing in a circle. (SOURCE: WECT)

More than 40 community members gathered for a candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods in front of the Onslow County Sheriff Department Thursday night.

Mariah Woods has been missing since Monday morning, when the public was notified in a statewide Amber Alert.

Rosa Clendenin, who helped organized the vigil, said she felt compelled to create the event after authorities requested that the public avoid large-scale search parties until Friday morning.

"The way I feel about it, it's just completely tragic and it's heart wrenching, I have no words," said Clendenin. "Because if it was my child, I don't know what I would do."

Attendees held candles and photos of Mariah while standing in a circle. Faith leaders led the group through prayers for Mariah's safe return. Afterward the group sang respectfully, including Amazing Grace.

"This shows how the community is coming together, we are all praying for Mariah to come home safe. That's all we want," said Clendenin.

