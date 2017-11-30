H2GO director on future of board of commissioners: 'There may not be much for them to govern over'

According to H2GO Executive Director Bob Walker, the water authority's decision to convey all its assets to the Town of Belville doesn't mean that the governing board of commissioners will be dissolved. (Source: WECT)

Walker said the board will still hold its scheduled December meeting, and install newly-elected Bill Beer and Rodney McCoy to the H2GO board. According to Walker, H2GO will still be an entity and it will be up to the board to decide what they want to do.

“In my opinion, there may not be much for them to govern over because they won’t have any water or sewer infrastructure or employees to govern over at that point,” Walker said.

Commissioner Carl Antos proposed the resolution to convey H2GO's assets as a way to continue construction of a reverse-osmosis plant. Walker said that H2GO Commissioner Ronnie Jenkins began conversations with Belville leaders several months ago. Jenkins said those conversations did not initially mean a formal plan to propose a resolution.

“I knew something was coming down the pipe and I got a call from the Belville attorney that said there may be a statute we can work through to keep this thing going,” Walker said.

Along with taking over the authority's assets, Belville will take over H2GO's debt which totals about $6 million. The Local Government Commission must be consulted before that debt is conveyed to another entity, but Belville commissioners already voted to approve their resolution Wednesday morning.

“The revenue that supports that debt or the payment of that debt has been transferred to Belville so the revenue that supports the payment of those annual debt payments has already been transferred, so it just makes sense that the debt would go with the revenues,” Walker said.

Walker said that there will be no impact on Belville taxpayers and that customers will not see a rate increase. He said that while that while the process isn't completely finalized, the conveyance has been approved so far.

“The next steps I have to go through is I have to contact the regulatory agencies and let them know that all the permits that we have, all the operating permits, the construction permits, are going to be assigned to the town of Belville and there’s a process for each different permit but it’s mostly it’s just a notification to the regulatory agency,” Walker said.

