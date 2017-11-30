New Hanover Schools now offer digital library cards for students, staff

Starting Friday, students and employees of the New Hanover County School System won’t need a library card to checkout resources from public libraries in the county. (Source: WECT)

Starting Friday, students and employees of the New Hanover County School system won’t need a library card to check out resources from public libraries in the county.

It’s all thanks to the school system’s partnership with the county libraries to create the Connecting Libraries and Schools for Success Project, or CLASS .

Students and employees will log-in to the project’s page on the library’s website with their school ID number. Then, they’ll have resources at their fingertips.

They’ll be able to check out and read materials online, have access to a 24-hour tutor and submit assignments for feedback, among other things. There are no fines or fees, but they can only check out two physical items at a time.

According to Susan Demarco, the project’s manager on the library’s side, the library approached the school system about starting CLASS after other libraries across the country started similar programs. She said they’ve been working on the project for about a year.

“I was a former teacher here in the New Hanover County School System. I taught seventh and eighth grade, and now I’m a librarian, and I’m also a mom so I’m kind of looking at this from all of the angles and I see now that there are so many resources that a public library offers that many students teachers and parents just don’t know about,” she said.

“So, it’s here. We’ve paid for it. It’s provided. It’s the best that there is and it needs to be used. So, now teachers and students are going to be able to use our online resources that are safer than just Googling things,” Demarco said.

School system leaders said they think the project is a great partnership that will benefit millennial students and teachers.

“This opens up a large public library that has various branches various collections that we would be unable to access as a school system. Now we’re able to do that. Of course, our teachers are very excited about it being able to figure out some other way to get it,” Dr. Rick Holliday, Deputy Superintendent, said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.