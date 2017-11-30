81-year-old NC man accused of shooting, killing 75-year-old wife

An 81-year-old Linden man has been charged with the murder of his 75-year-old wife, Cumberland County authorities said.

Robert Jackson Sr. is charged in the death of Lena Jackson. Authorities were notified of her death at a home in the 8700 block of Hawkins Road in Linden on Nov. 22, deputies said.

She had been shot.

Robert Jackson was not at the home when deputies arrived because he had already been taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. After he was released, he was interviewed by detectives, who charged him Wednesday with first-degree murder.

Jackson turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office. He appeared in court Thursday, entering in a wheelchair.