Chemours will capture all wastewater for off-site disposal

Chemours said it stopped all process wastewater into the Cape Fear River as of Thursday. (Source: WECT)

In a letter to the NC Department of Environmental Quality Wednesday, Chemours agreed to capture all process wastewater from its facility and dispose of it off-site.

The company's manager says this should bring Chemours in compliance with a partial suspension of its discharge permit from DEQ that was issued earlier this month. Chemours plant manager Ellis McGaughy indicated that the company does not believe there is a factual or legal basis for the partial suspension, but they would capture this wastewater starting Thursday in "the interest of cooperating with DEQ and complying with its directives."

Chemours has been under fire since a study earlier this year from a NC State professor revealed contaminants, such as GenX, have been released into the water supply of thousands of people in southeastern North Carolina.

State Representative Deb Butler posted a video on Facebook congratulating a grassroots effort in pressuring Chemours to stop from discharging contaminants into the Cape Fear River.

"We've put the kibosh on them," Rep. Deb Butler said. "We've stopped them from putting any contaminants into the water."

Also this week, counsel for Chemours answered the state with regards to the notice of violation issued in response to an unreported discharge from the facility.

