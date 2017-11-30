Wilmington teens accused of shooting gun, possessing weapon on school property

Two Wilmington teens are facing charges after they allegedly fired a handgun in Oakdale Cemetery Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of North 15th Street around 8:30 a.m. after receiving reports that four juveniles were shooting a gun in the area.

A 14-year-old told police that the 9mm handgun belonged to his father but one of the other teens, a 16-year-old, is the one who discharged the weapon.

Police also said the 14-year-old had the gun at New Hanover High School earlier in the day. The teens are students at the school, police said.

The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of a weapon by a minor. The 16-year-old is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.

The other two juveniles present were not charged, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.