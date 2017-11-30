Dave Doeren to remain NC State's head coach

Dave Doeren will stay in Raleigh and remain NC State's head coach.

After 48 hours of speculation, sources told WRAL News Thursday that Doeren will stay put and sign a contract extension.

The deal, which isn't finalized but has been in the works for weeks, will likely include a salary increase for Doeren. The contract could end up paying him about $3 million a year, sources said.

The contract will also likely include several performance-based incentives.

Doeren's decision to say ends two days of concern that he might leave Raleigh for the University of Tennessee.

Read more of WRAL's report here.

Copyright 2017 WRAL. All rights reserved.