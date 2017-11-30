Man sentenced in robbery using a 'paint comb' as a weapon

Armel Dozier was sentenced to 5-8 years in prison after pleading guilty in Brunswick Superior Court to robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny. (Source: District Attorney's Office)

Armel Dozier was sentenced to 5-8 years in prison after pleading guilty in Brunswick Superior Court to robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny.

The charges came after Dozier broke into a home in Boiling Spring Lakes, Nov. 29, 2016. The homeowner arrived while Dozier was still inside.

Dozier took the homeowner's wallet, using a paintbrush scraper as a weapon. He took another wallet before running away.

The homeowner was cut by the paintbrush scraper, resulting in minor injuries.

Authorities were able to recover all of the stolen items.

“It is truly unfortunate and unacceptable when someone physically assaults another for personal gain. No one should have to fear being assaulted or threatened into giving over their money or property. Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute defendants that commit these types of crimes," Assistant District Attorney Jacob Ward said.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.