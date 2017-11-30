Whiteville holds meeting about future of its downtown

The city of Whiteville held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the future of its downtown.

According to the City Planner Robert Lewis, Whiteville leaders invited people who own stores and property downtown to talk about what they want to see in the area.

Many of those who attended said they want to see improvements to existing buildings and the drainage system, according to Lewis.

An outside company is currently conducting a study evaluating the drainage infrastructure in and around the downtown area.

Lewis said the North Carolina Department of Commerce moderated the meeting, and that the city will move forward and take the public’s recommendations.

Councilmember-Elect Justin Smith wrote on Twitter, “Good conversation tonight about the future of Downtown Whiteville. Lots of good ideas and interested stakeholders.”

