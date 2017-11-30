Several holiday events going on across Wilmington area

There are several holiday events going on across Wilmington for you and your family to enjoy this weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

The Island of Lights Christmas Parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Carolina Beach.

The parade goes from Atlanta Avenue up Lake Park Boulevard to the Federal Point Plaza and features festive floats, buoyant bands and a visit from Santa Claus.

You can also catch the Island of Lights Holiday Flotilla at 6:00 p.m Saturday in Carolina beach.

This event includes several boats decorated with lost of lights and other Christmas items. The boats cruise from Snow's Cut Bridge to the Carolina Beach Boat Basin and back, and compete for prizes.

For more information on the Carolina Beach events click here.

Make sure to also check out the 15th annual Wilmington Holiday Parade at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Wilmington.

The parade starts on North Front and Walnut streets and moves south on Front Street before ending at Church Street.

For more information and a map of the parade route click here.

