UPDATE: Town of Belville clarifies claim of contaminant under reporting

Belville town officials scrambled Thursday to clear up confusion created by one line in a statement about its effort this week to purchase H2GO.

The town statement released late Wednesday claimed "levels of GenX and other contaminants have been severely under reported," as part of the reasoning for why the town stepped in to take over the company and keep plans alive to build a reverse osmosis water plant.

After issuing the statement, Town Administrator Athina Williams said she had no comment when asked what that line meant and Mayor Mike Allen said he couldn't speak on advice of the town attorney.

But Brunswick County Government spoke Thursday, stating the claim was "completely baseless."

“Levels of GenX and other contaminants have been severely under reported,” Belville’s statement read in part. “Who would stop, blunt or undermine a clean water alternative to a known, polluted water source?”

Brunswick County’s full statement:

Since the discovery of contaminants being discharged into the Cape Fear River, Brunswick County has been committed to open and honest dialogue about this challenging situation. We have extended this same commitment to our valued municipal partners, and have trusted that they would act in a similarly responsible way. However, the recent claim from the Town of Belville that “levels of GenX and other contaminants have been severely under reported” is completely baseless. This type of unfounded speculation has no place in public discourse, and it only serves to confuse citizens. The reality is that the County and the State have tested the water supply regularly, and we have released the results of those tests immediately. At no time have these results been altered, minimized or editorialized. As we continue to look forward to a solution that protects the water supply for our entire county, we ask that our municipal partners refrain from releasing this type of inaccurate and sensationalistic information to citizens.

Thursday afternoon, a local water public relations company, Water PIO, sent out a statement on behalf of the town of Belville which stated there was a misunderstanding.

TOWN OF BELVILLE: There has been a misunderstanding about a line in yesterday’s press release. The sentence, “Levels of GenX and other contaminants have been severely under reported,” was not meant to infer that local water utilities are withholding test results from their customers. Instead, it was meant to state our concern about the lack of information that has been relayed to the public over the years about the contaminants being found in the Cape Fear River. Yesterday, we learned tests are underway to gather data on Nafion 1 and 2, contaminants where there is little known about their health effects. As the StarNews reported, its levels in the Cape Fear River do not appear to be dropping. We hope this clears up the confusion.

