Unknown suspect cuts Tabor City man with knife

A Tabor City man walking to his home early Wednesday was reportedly attacked by a man with a knife.

According to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michele Tatum, the 46-year-old victim reported while walking along Peacock Road near Clyde Norris Road in Tabor City around 4 a.m., he stopped to check on a vehicle pulled off on the side of the road.

As he approached the vehicle, an unknown man jumped out of it and cut him above his knee, Tatum said. It is unclear where the suspect went after the reported attack.

The victim was treated for his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

