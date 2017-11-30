'Possibly armed and dangerous' man sought in Brunswick County arrested

A "possibly armed and dangerous" man wanted by Brunswick County authorities in connection to numerous break-ins has been arrested.

According to jail records, Jacob Huff, 22, was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

He is charged with nine counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a firearm, and five counts of misdemeanors larceny in multiple vehicle break-ins in the Maco Road area, according to a Facebook post by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Leland Police Department has also charged Huff in connection with additional vehicle break-ins in the Grayson Park area.

Huff has prior convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, according to NC Department of Corrections records.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.