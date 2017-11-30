Investigators search for 'possibly armed and dangerous' man

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a possibly armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to numerous break-ins.

Jacob Huff, 22, is wanted for nine counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a firearm, and five counts of misdemeanors larceny in multiple vehicle break-ins in the Maco Road area, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Huff is also wanted by the Leland Police Department on numerous charges in connection to additional vehicle break-ins in the Grayson Park area.

Officials believe Huff is in the Southport/Boiling Spring Lakes/Oak Island area.

Huff has prior convictions of felony breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, according to NC Department of Corrections records.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.