Wallace-Rose Hill’s Desmond Newkirk named WECT Athlete of the Week

Wallace-Rose Hill’s Desmond Newkirk is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



Friday night the senior running back totaled 273 yards (181 rushing, 92 receiving) and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs 63-52 win over Northeastern.



With the victory, the Bulldogs advanced to face Southwest Onslow in the 2A East Final.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.