Derek Brunson returning to octagon in Charlotte

Fresh off his October first-round knockout of Lyoto Machida, Wilmington’s Derek Brunson is not wasting time getting back into the octagon.

Brunson is scheduled to fight Ronaldo Souza on Jan. 27 as the headline bout of the UFC on FOX 27 in Charlotte.

This will be a rematch between the two fighters after Souza (24-5, 1 no-contest) beat Brunson (18-5) inside the Strikeforce cage in 2012 in San Diego.

Brunson has fought outside of the United States in three of his last four UFC fights, including trips to New Zealand and Brazil.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.