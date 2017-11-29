Lacey Suggs career-high 24 points leads Seahawks past VCU

Sophomore guards Timber Tate and Lacey Suggs combined to score 40 points, including 25 in the second half, as UNCW remained unbeaten at home after defeating VCU, 83-67, on Wednesday night inside Trask Coliseum.

The Seahawks, who were playing their fourth game in eight days, upped their record to 4-3 while handing the Rams their sixth consecutive loss to begin the season.

Suggs recorded a career-high 24 points to lead all scorers for her third consecutive 20-point performance. The White Lake, N.C., product made 9-of-18 shots from the floor and was perfect in five trips to the free throw line. She also grabbed three rebounds with two steals.

Tate, meanwhile, notched a career-high 16 points in the victory, converting 5-of-9 field goal attempts, including a 4-for-6 effort from three-point range. She also grabbed seven rebounds to match her career high.

Senior guard Madison Raque added 17 points for the Seahawks, who shot 47.7 percent from the field.

VCU, which was playing its fifth straight game away from home, was led by sophomore guard Jailyn Maddox’s 20 points. She made 8-of-15 field goal attempts while contributing seven rebounds.

Freshman guard Tera Reed chipped in 17 points while sophomore guard Nyra Williams added 13 points.

Key Moment: Tate scored 11 of her 16 points in the third quarter as the Seahawks broke away for a 57-49 advantage. She shot 5-for-6 from the field during the period, including a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc, as UNCW shot 58.8 percent from the field in the period.

Up Next: UNCW remains at home on Sunday, Dec. 3, for a 2 p.m. non-conference contest against N.C. Central inside Trask Coliseum.