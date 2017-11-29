East Carolina coach Jeff Lebo resigns day before UNCW game

East Carolina basketball coach Jeff Lebo has stepped down amid a 2-4 start that includes several confounding losses.

Athletic director Jeff Compher announced the move Wednesday, three days after the Pirates lost to North Carolina A&T. He said assistant Michael Perry would take over as interim coach.

Lebo is a former North Carolina guard who had a record of 116-122 at ECU and was in his eighth season at a program stuck in the shadows of in-state powers UNC and Duke.

Lebo finished above .500 only twice with the Pirates and not since 2013, when they won a school-record 23 games. He missed the final 14 games of last season to have hip replacement surgery, and Perry replaced him during that time.

