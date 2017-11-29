Removal of 50 million gallons of water from CFPUA well complete

Fifty million gallons of water containing GenX that was in the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority's aquifer storage and recovery well has been removed, according to an update from the utility sent Wednesday.

Removal of the water began in early August after tests revealed the presence of GenX and staff pumped water out of the well at a rate of 500 gallons per minute.

The goal of the project was to not only remove the contaminated water, but also to determine how removal of the water would affect the aquifer and levels of detectable GenX.

"Staff, along with officials from (the NC Department of Environmental Quality), will now investigate the aquifer's reaction to the pumping and decide the best course forward," the release read.

