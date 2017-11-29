Man gets at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to break-ins

A man accused of breaking into two Wilmington business and several vehicles pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to at least five years in prison in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Farris Jaziri, 36, entered guilty pleas Wednesday to two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny, one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to between 65 and 105 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

According to a news release, Wilmington Police Department officers were called to the scene of a break-in on May 14 at Seaport Auto Sales on South College Road. Officers noticed signs of forced entry and found Jaziri on the property covered in shards of glass. He had or was in close proximity to several items stolen from inside the car dealership, including two handguns and a laptop computer.

Surveillance footage showed Jaziri also breaking into three vehicles in the parking lot.

On July 26, Jaziri broke into Lovitt's Auto Sales on Carolina Beach Road and took a number of items, including an air compressor, a blower and two car battery chargers.

WPD received a tip that Jaziri was responsible for the break-in and were led to a residence where some of the stolen property was recovered.

Investigators were also able to connect Jaziri to the crime after viewing video surveillance footage from Lovitt's.

