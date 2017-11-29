Wilmington man found passed out at the wheel sentenced for habitual impaired driving

A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 20 months in jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including assault on an emergency official.

According to a news release sent Wednesday by the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, Matthew Cox, 29, pleaded guilty to one count each of habitual impaired driving, possession of heroin and assault on an emergency official. Cox's maximum term is 33 months in the NC Department of Corrections.

Evidence showed that Cox was found by New Hanover County Sheriff's deputies found Cox passed out in a vehicle in the center turn lane of the 5000 block of Carolina Beach Road on Feb. 8. Officers determined that Cox was suffering from a heroin overdose and EMS workers revived him using naloxone.

Cox, who had been convicted of driving while impaired in New Hanover County in 2009, '10 and '13, was found to be in possession of 10 bindles of heroin at the time of the offense.

“All impaired drivers are dangerous to our community, but I am not sure anything is more dangerous to the drivers of North Carolina than an individual who is experiencing a heroin overdose while operating a motor vehicle,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews said in the news release.

