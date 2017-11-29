SENTENCED: Man responsible for violent home invasion to spend time in prison

A man responsible for a violent home invasion on Ilex Drive in 2015 will spend between five and seven years in prison.

George Winston Kirby, III pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon and financial card theft Monday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

His co-defendent, Stephanie Armstrong, is already serving time for her role in the crimes. She was sentenced in March of 2016.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Kirby and Armstrong went to the victim's home and knocked on the door. Before the door opened, Kirby fired a shot through the door that hit the victim in the face.

The pair forced their way into the home and tied up the victim with a telephone cord.

They stole credit cards and cash from his wallet and left the residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and released the next day.

Investigators with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Armstrong and Kirby were overheard discussing the crime.

Both of them were also captured on surveillance cameras in gas stations, at ATMs and at local Walmart stores using or attempting to use the victim’s stolen credit card. Upon her arrest, Armstrong confessed to their roles in the home invasion and the later use of the victim’s credit cards.

