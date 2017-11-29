Four people arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Jungle Rapids

Four people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting of 19-year-old Christopher White that happened at Jungle Rapids in October. (Source: WECT)

Four people have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Christopher White that happened at Jungle Rapids in October.

According to police, Paris Duncan is facing first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and conspiring to sell marijuana charges. According to the NC Department of Corrections, Duncan is in prison after having his probation on a prior speeding to elude arrest charge revoked two days after White’s murder.

Steven Martinez and Christopher Hallman are both charged with conspiring to sell marijuana. Collin McElreath was charged with felony obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police believe White was shot after a drug deal went bad in the parking lot of the amusement park.

According to court documents, White went with McElreath and two others to the Jungle Rapids area to buy marijuana from Duncan, Martinez, and Hallman.

While attempting to buy marijuana, Duncan shot White inside Martinez’s vehicle, according to the document. Martinez and Hallman confirmed Duncan shot White, the document states.

After the shooting, McElreath called 911 using White’s phone, but when a friend of White’s mother happened upon the scene, McElreath left, according to the document.

White was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.