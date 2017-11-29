Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says two breaking and entering incidents are related

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects that were caught on camera breaking into two businesses in the area on Monday and Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects caught on camera breaking into two businesses on Monday and Tuesday.

According to detectives, four masked men broke into Tommy’s Mini Mart on Mt. Misery Road in Leland early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the same individuals are thought to be responsible for an attempted breaking and entering at Gator Hole Country Store in Winnabow Tuesday around 2:50 a.m.

According to Gator Hole owner Dan Webb, the suspects smashed the front door of the store with a crowbar, then ran away when the alarm went off. He said it will cost about $1,000 to get the glass fixed.

Webb said breaking into any business takes a toll on its owners, but that is especially true for small businesses.

“We have great neighbors that keep an eye on us, but when something like this happens, it’s an emotional setback for the wives, the sisters and the customers," he said. "The community has really come together and has really taken a part. I’m glad it only happened to that extent and nobody was hurt. Nothing was stolen. It was just a little damage, but still, at the end of the day, it can be mentally challenging to come back. You’ve been violated."

Loyal customers were just as shocked as Webb to hear the news.

“He has built the business up from nothing and it’s a nice community store," Jerry Amitrano said. "He supports the whole area and he only does the right thing as long as I’ve known him.”

Webb said he has a message for the suspects.

“Get a job. You’re either working or you’re stealing. Get a job," he said.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Det. McCaffity at 910-363-6555.

