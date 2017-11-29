Ground breaking held for future Pine Valley library

A ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday at the future site of the New Hanover County Library's Pine Valley branch. (Source: WECT)

Construction on the 19,541 square foot library is expected to be complete in early 2019.

The Pine Valley Branch Library will be located at 3802 S. College Road and will replace the existing Myrtle Grove Branch.

"We're very thankful that we made this decision to use the tax payers dollars efficiently and appropriately to help enrich our community," said New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White. "It's going to provide incredible opportunities for kids for the next generation and for their families not only to come and enjoy the outside but the library services that we offer."

"What we're doing here and expanding from 16,000 to 20,000 feet is just additional proof that we care for the amenities that we provide for New Hanover County," fellow New Hanover County Commissioner Skip Watkins added.

