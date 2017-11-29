Habitual felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for Walmart larceny

Donald Ray Solis, of Coats, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing a weed eater and a computer from the Walmart, then pawning the property a couple of hours later. (Source: NHC District Attorney's Office)

A Harnett County man will spend at least five years in prison after stealing several items from the Walmart on Carolina Beach Road.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, Donald Ray Solis, of Coats, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing a weed eater and a computer from the Walmart, then pawning the property a couple of hours later.

Surveillance video captured the crime, an official said.

Solis, a habitual felon, was sentenced to 58 to 82 months in prison. He previously failed to appear in court for charges related to the incident and was arrested in Harnett County where he faces additional larceny charges.

Solis’ prior convictions include breaking and entering, forgery and utterings, felony larcenies, identity theft, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.