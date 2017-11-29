Annual Freeman Park permits go on sale Friday

Annual Freeman Park permits will go on sale Dec. 1, 2017 for the upcoming 2018 season. (Source: WECT)

Annual Freeman Park permits will go on sale Dec. 1, 2017 for the upcoming 2018 season.

The passes cost $150 each and can be purchased in person at the following locations:

Carolina Beach Town Hall - Billing Department

1121 N. Lake Park Blvd. Carolina Beach, NC 28428

(910) 458-2999 Hours: Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM

Town of Carolina Beach Parking Office

1204 N. Lake Park Blvd. Suite D Carolina Beach, NC 28428

(910) 458-4614 Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-5PM / Saturday and Sunday, 10AM-2PM

Island True Value Tackle & Hardware

801 N Lake Park Blvd. Carolina Beach, NC 28428

(910) 458-3049 Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 6AM-9PM / Friday-Saturday, 6AM-10PM

The Kupboard Grocery

901 Carolina Beach Ave. N Carolina Beach, NC 28428

(910) 707-1755 Hours: Monday-Friday, 9AM-7PM / Saturday-Sunday, 9AM-9PM

People who purchase the pass in person, Dec. 1 -15, will qualify for a $75 early bird rate. Permits purchased during this period are valid from the date purchase.

Annual permits may also be purchased online at https://freemanpark.clickandpark.com/. Annual permits purchased online will arrive in the mail within 10 business days. Please note that a paper receipt from an online purchase is not valid at the gate and will not grant entry into Freeman Park.

