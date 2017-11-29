Validated gang member arrested in attempted robbery, shooting

A validated gang member was arrested in the alleged attempted robbery and shooting of a Wilmington man Sunday evening.

Anthony Tindall, of Wilmington, shot Andrew Lige, 39, also of Wilmington, in the leg Sunday after an attempted robbery at Lige’s home in the 400 block of Bladen Street, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

“The attempted robbery led to a confrontation and as a result of the struggle, both men were shot,” the police department said in a release.

Tindall, who had been shot in the hip, left the Bladen Street home and went to the 400 block of Bess Street, where he provided officers false information about the circumstances of his injury, officials said.

Tindall is facing charges of armed robbery, first-degree kidnapping, firearm by felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries. His bond was set at $500,000 secured.

Police have not said if the shooting of a third man, Keyon Goodman, 28, of Wilmington, two hours later is related to this incident.

