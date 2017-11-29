Wilmington wants public's input on its tree canopy

The City of Wilmington has scheduled a public meeting for anyone who would like to provide input on protecting, restoring and increasing the city’s tree canopy.

The meeting will be held Thursday, November 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

Wilmington was one of just two cities in the state selected by the North Carolina Forest Service to take part in a federal study that focuses on how urban trees can be used to improve the quality of local waterways.

Officials held the first meeting related to this study earlier this year. This is the final opportunity to provide input for the study, a spokesperson for the city said.

When completed, the project will help the city map, evaluate, protect and increase its urban forest, including recommendations on related land use and stormwater regulations, according to officials.

