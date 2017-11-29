SURVEY: City of Wilmington asks for input on North Waterfront Park designs

City of Wilmington officials are asking for the public's input on the planned North Waterfront Park. (Source: WECT)

The City of Wilmington held a drop-in style public meeting Monday to talk about two concepts designed for North Waterfront Park.

City officials are looking for more public input and are asking anyone interested to take a brief survey by Dec. 11, 2017 to provide input on the two options.

The input from the surveys will be used to refine a design concept that will be presented at a public meeting in early 2018.

TAKE THE SURVEY: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SZJN8FY

A third meeting will be held in May/June 2018 with a finalized design concept.

After that, a finalized design will be created and construction will start shortly after.

According to city officials, the park is expected to open in fall 2019.

The City of Wilmington purchased a 6.6-acre tract of land in 2013 for the park along the northern waterfront near the Isabel Holmes Bridge. Wilmington residents approved $20 million for development of the park as part of the 2016 Parks Bond.

