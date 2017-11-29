Protect yourself from porch pirates

The Wilmington Police Department wants you to be prepared against porch pirates this holiday season. (Source: WECT)

WPD says they see a large increase of people stealing packages off of porches between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Edward Pompey, a Crime Prevention Specialist with WPD, said thieves aren't very picky when it comes to packages.

"There is not a typical thing," said Pompey. "Crime does happen. Thieves are people that exist in our community. There is not one thing that gets taken more than other things, but we just encourage all of our citizens to not have your stuff sitting out there because it is the holiday season, and people are going to take things."

Pompey suggests people either pick up packages at their shipping provider or have them sent to work. He said the extra steps will prevent headaches in the future.

"You are going to get your package and not put yourself in a sticky situation," he said. "It may seem like something where you have to go and do this or go and do that, but at the same time it doesn't lead to other problems."

Here are more tips to keep your packages safe:

Add signature confirmation

For a fee, you can require a signature for your parcel for it to be dropped off.

Get it delivered to a different location

If you know you won't be home when the package is delivered, send it to a friend's house, or even your workplace.

Pick it up

Packages don't have to be delivered. Make the drive to your local mail facility, it's free!

