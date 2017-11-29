Missing Brunswick Co. teen located - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Missing Brunswick Co. teen located

Alexis Gail Jenkins (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff'sOffice) Alexis Gail Jenkins (Source: Brunswick Co. Sheriff'sOffice)
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says a missing teen has been located and is safe.

Alexis Gail Jenkins, 15, had last been seen at a residence on Mackerel Street in Supply on Tuesday.

