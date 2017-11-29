TRAFFIC ALERT: SUV ends up on its roof in wreck on Shipyard

A SUV ended up on its roof after the driver ran off the road and hit a utility pole near the Shipyard Blvd.-College Road intersection Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

A SUV ended up on its roof after the driver ran off the road and hit a utility pole near the Shipyard Blvd.-College Road intersection Wednesday morning.

The driver appeared to be uninjured in the wreck that took place shortly after 6 a.m. near the Rite Aid at that location,

As of 7:30 a.m., the scene was clear and all lanes were open.

The driver told WECT that he fell asleep while driving.

