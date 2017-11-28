Man injured in shooting on Rankin Street

Police work the scene were gunfire was reported near the intersection of Anderson and Rankin streets on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

A man was injured in a shooting in the area of Rankin Street on Tuesday night.

Wilmington police officers responded to the 900 block of Rankin St. shortly after 10 p.m. after a ShotSpotter notification of several gun shots in the area.

Officers found Gerald Jacobs, 36, suffering from two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Jacobs was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and underwent surgery.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or to use Text a Tip.

