Gunfire reported near Anderson and Rankin streets Tuesday night

Police work the scene were gunfire was reported near the intersection of Anderson and Rankin streets on Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Gunfire was reported in near the intersection of Anderson and Rankin streets in Wilmington on Tuesday night.

New Hanover County dispatch confirmed that the first call of reported gunfire came in at 10:10 p.m.

A Wilmington police officer on the scene said one person was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The extent of the victim's injury is unknown.

