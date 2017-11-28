Leland to consider legal action against H2GO, Town of Belville

In an effort to continue construction of a reverse osmosis plant, H2GO commissioners approved conveying the Water and Sewer systems, and all of the personal and real property, to the Town of Belville.

In an effort to continue construction of a reverse osmosis plant, H2GO commissioners approved conveying the Water and Sewer systems, and all of the personal and real property, to the Town of Belville.

Leland Town Council passed a motion Wednesday morning that allows the town to hire an attorney to potentially seek legal action against H2GO and the Town of Belville, after the former’s board of commissioners abruptly voted to sell the utility’s assets to the latter.

During H2GO’s board meeting Tuesday night, outgoing Commissioner Carl Antos, who is in favor of building H2GO’s proposed $34 million reverse osmosis plant, proposed the sale, saying it would save the controversial project. The board voted 3-2 in favor of Antos’ proposal.

The November municipal election had cast doubt on the project’s future, as the majority of H2GO’s board shifted from those in favor of the project to those against.

“The motion that was made today was to authorize the law firm Kilpatrick Townsend to investigate and then initiate a civil action to prevent the transfer of asserts from Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO to the Town of Belville,” said Town Attorney John Wessel. “I think the town has strong concerns about this action and they have expressed those concerns by virtue of the motion.”

State Representative Deb Butler is also concerned, saying she didn't even find out about the move that impacts many of her constituents until two hours before the meeting last night.

“This feels like an end around to subvert the will of the voters, and that can never be condoned," Butler said. Antos lost his bid for re-election and made the surprise proposal to effectively dissolve the H2GO utility board in his final meeting as a sitting commissioner.

“If you are doing something that is productive and appropriate and smart, you don’t do it in a haphazard manner under the cover of darkness without the proper notice to the community," Butler continued. "I’m sure the people of Belville would have very much liked to have known that this was up for consideration. If I’m a taxpayer in Belville, I’m left scratching my head, you know, 'How did this occur? Why did this occur?' It’s politics at its very worst it seems to me.”

Butler has reached out to the Legislative Analysis Division at the North Carolina General Assembly to research whether or not it is even legal for the authority to divest itself of public assets without legislative approval.

Similarly, the NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell expressed concern that this deal was developed and executed without the input of the Local Government Commission (LGC). Since H2GO currently has $4.5 million dollars in debt it still must repay on previously issued, LGC-approved bonds, Folwell says the LGC must be consulted before that debt is conveyed to another entity.

"The reason that North Carolina is so strong in its municipal financing is because we have a process… and that process has to be followed, and that includes H2GO or any other municipality," Folwell explained. He says it's up to his office to determine if a municipality is capable of servicing debt before it takes on that debt.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.