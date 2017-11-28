Leland announces emergency meeting to discuss H2GO decision

The Leland Town Council has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss Tuesday's H2GO decision.

Leland Town Manager David Hollis and Mayor Brenda Bozeman both confirmed that the meeting, which was announced late Tuesday night and is planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, is related to H2GO commissioners' action to convey the water and sewer systems to the Town of Belville.

"It is to determine how it affects the Town of Leland," Hollis said Tuesday night.

H2GO board member Carl Antos brought up the proposal at Tuesday's meeting, saying "I'm doing something I never imagined (I'd) do by selling H2GO to another municipality."

