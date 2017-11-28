Belville claims GenX levels being 'severely under reported' in reasoning for buying H2GO

In an effort to continue construction of a reverse osmosis plant, H2GO commissioners approved conveying the Water and Sewer systems, and all of the personal and real property, to the Town of Belville.

The town of Belville issued its first official statement Wednesday about its intention to purchase H2GO, which provides water service to many parts of northeastern Brunswick County, but provided no details on the purchase price or how the process will work.

The town also made a claim that levels of the contaminant GenX in our water system have been "severely under reported," since local and state entities have been publicly sharing test results of our local water supply since the summer.

The Town of Belville is looking to the future and our goal is to provide safe, clean water to the community. With the conveyance of H2GO's real and personal assets, H2GO's customers will still receive the award-winning customer service that they have always been given from H2GO, as well as the same price for all customers. This transition will be smooth and seamless to ensure that water customers receive no interruption of service as this process goes forward. This is a move that must be made to provide our community with safe, clean water. Levels of GenX and other contaminants have been severely under reported. Who would stop, blunt or undermine a clean water alternative to a known, polluted water source? We currently have one water source and our citizens want a clean alternative. Let's do more, be better and work together to find a safe solution for clean water.

Belville's statement comes nearly 24 hours after a surprising vote by the outgoing H2GO board to sell the assets to the town in an effort to maintain a project to build a reverse osmosis water plant.

Commissioner Carl Antos, who lost a re-election bid earlier this month and is in favor of building H2GO’s proposed $34 million reverse osmosis plant, proposed the sale, saying it would save the controversial project. The board voted 3-2 in favor of Antos’ proposal.

The November municipal election had cast doubt on the project’s future as the majority of H2GO’s board shifted from those in favor of the project to those against.

H2Go Commissioner-elect Rodney McCoy said he supports the transfer, no matter what it means for his future on the board.

“Belville is a forward thinking group of people and they’ve done some wonderful things for the town and the area, and this is a continuation of the good things they can do,” he said.

Also Wednesday, Leland Town Council passed a motion that allows the town to hire an attorney to potentially seek legal action against H2GO and the Town of Belville.

“The motion that was made today was to authorize the law firm Kilpatrick Townsend to investigate and then initiate a civil action to prevent the transfer of asserts from Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer H2GO to the Town of Belville,” said Town Attorney John Wessel. “I think the town has strong concerns about this action and they have expressed those concerns by virtue of the motion.”

H2Go Commissioner Jeff Gerken said he was glad to say action being taken by the town.

“The assets being transferred to Belville, many of those were paid for by customers in Leland, and other communities, not by the town of Belville. And that just seems wrong to take our customers’ money, essentially, and transfer it to a small community that just happens to be in favor of the reverse osmosis plant,” he said.

State Representative Deb Butler is also concerned, saying she didn't even find out about the move that impacts many of her constituents until two hours before the meeting last night.

“This feels like an end around to subvert the will of the voters, and that can never be condoned," Butler said.

Antos lost his bid for re-election and made the surprise proposal to effectively dissolve the H2GO utility board in his final meeting as a sitting commissioner.

“If you are doing something that is productive and appropriate and smart, you don’t do it in a haphazard manner under the cover of darkness without the proper notice to the community," Butler continued. "I’m sure the people of Belville would have very much liked to have known that this was up for consideration. If I’m a taxpayer in Belville, I’m left scratching my head, you know, 'How did this occur? Why did this occur?' It’s politics at its very worst it seems to me.”

Butler reached out to the Legislative Analysis Division at the North Carolina General Assembly to research the legality of this move and says it appears to be possible.

“The research I have been given is that H2GO is a sanitary district and is self governing such that legislative approval does not appear necessary, but the debt that is contemplated to be transferred to Belville has to pass muster with the Local Government Commission. And the courts are certainly going to have the authority for review,” Butler said late Wednesday.

Similarly, the NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell expressed concern that this deal was developed and executed without the input of the Local Government Commission (LGC). Since H2GO currently has $4.5 million dollars in debt it still must repay on previously issued, LGC-approved bonds, Folwell says the LGC must be consulted before that debt is conveyed to another entity.

"The reason that North Carolina is so strong in its municipal financing is because we have a process… and that process has to be followed, and that includes H2GO or any other municipality," Folwell explained. He says it's up to his office to determine if a municipality is capable of servicing debt before it takes on that debt.

Some Belville residents are also frustrated by the news, wondering if they will be responsible for taking on H2GO's debt.

"It's just a shame that the entities cannot work together for the betterment of the citizens," said Latanya Beatty-Nixon, "I think they're not really thinking of the consumers and I just wish that all the entities would come together, have a resolution, and can we move on? I'm really over it and I'm sure there are a lot of other citizens that feel the same as I do."

Town Administrator Athina Williams is listed as the contact for Belville's statement. When reached by phone Wednesday, Williams said she could not comment on what the town means by under reporting of GenX levels. She referred questions on the statement to the mayor of Belville, Mike Allen. Allen said he was advised not to talk about the town's purchase of H2GO on the town attorney's advice.

