Girl Scouts share social media skills with adults

Girl Scouts are teaching social media skills to adults.

The free lesson held Tuesday night with the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines was supposed to be for seniors but several adults of all ages got in on the action.

The ladies from Troops #1921 and #1597 set up booths and gave how-to's on Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook.

Scout Mary Lou Brennan was in charge of Facebook lessons. She said she hopes the session helps adults network with one another.

“People who aren’t teenagers also need to know how to use social media to connect with other people because if you don’t know how to use social media you’re kind of at a loss because the people who are using social media, they know how to use it and you don’t and you can’t connect with them that way,” Brennan said.

But are the teens worried about sharing too much of the social media secret sauce?

“I would definitely say there are a lot of people worried about that,” answered Brennan. “They’ll be like, ‘Oh no! I don’t want my mom on Snapchat! She’s going to see what I’m doing or she is going to embarrass me on Instagram and comment on my photos.’ Because I know my mom does that. She comments on my Instagram pictures sometimes.”

Brennan added her mom’s comments are not embarrassing.

