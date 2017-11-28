John Johnson to run for District 16 seat

Burgaw's John Johnson announced his candidacy for a seat in the NC House of Representatives. (Source: John Johnson)

John Johnson of Burgaw will run for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.

Johnson, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for the District 16 seat on Sept. 23. A news release detailing Johnson's intention to run was sent Tuesday night.

In the release, Johnson said that, if elected, he hopes to work with both Democrats and Republicans "because I know good ideas can come from anywhere."

He added that he would support bills like HB 46 -- the Bright Futures Act -- which aims to provide fast broadband service to rural areas.

Tuesday's release also said Johnson, who has an MBA and worked for AT&T, has visited Pender and Columbus county communities to hear citizens' concerns since announcing his nomination.

On Tuesday afternoon, Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith said he is retiring and is planning a run for the District 16 seat.

