John Johnson to run for District 16 seat

John Johnson of Burgaw will run for a seat in the NC House of Representatives.
Johnson, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for the District 16 seat on Sept. 23. A news release detailing Johnson's intention to run was sent Tuesday night.
In the release, Johnson said that, if elected, he hopes to work with both Democrats and Republicans "because I know good ideas can come from anywhere."
He added that he would support bills like HB 46 -- the Bright Futures Act -- which aims to provide fast broadband service to rural areas.
Tuesday's release also said Johnson, who has an MBA and worked for AT&T, has visited Pender and Columbus county communities to hear citizens' concerns since announcing his nomination.
On Tuesday afternoon, Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith said he is retiring and is planning a run for the District 16 seat.
