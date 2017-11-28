Whiteville Rec Center opens after Hurricane Matthew renovations

The Whiteville Recreation Center reopened with an open house Tuesday night after being closed for three months for repair work.

The building was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Whiteville Parks and Recreation Director Blake Spivey said the floors and the roof had to be replaced. Workers also repainted the building and added volleyball nets.

About $150,000 worth of FEMA and insurance funds paid for the renovations, according to Whiteville City Manager Darren Currie.

Spivey said the center is a popular spot in the community, and everyone is glad it’s open again.

“Recreation as a whole is good for the community," Spivey said. "It gives people outlets to come do things. It keeps young kids out of trouble. It gives them places to come hang out and it’s just a real fun environment to be around.”

