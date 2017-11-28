NCDOT: Bypass would have eased traffic congestion following Hampstead crash

A spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said the planned Hampstead Bypass would have decreased traffic congestion along U.S. 17 after a car crashed into a furniture store, shutting down the highway on Monday.

However, that won't speed up the timeline for the bypass construction.

"It's going to be difficult for the citizens to wait it out, I'm sure, but they know at least we've made some progress, that it's going to happen," George Brown, chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, said, referring to the 2020 start date set for bypass construction. "That gives us not just something to hope for, but to expect and that's huge. When you know it's going to happen, you can afford a little bit of patience."

Brown said Monday's accident, and the traffic backups that followed, are another example of why the bypass can't come soon enough.

"This bypass is no longer a need; it's a necessity," Brown said. "Situations like that where you have emergency vehicles having a tough time getting to the accident, hours of delays, traffic's backed up for miles."

A spokesperson for NCDOT said there have not been any delays to the project and everything is on or ahead of schedule.

